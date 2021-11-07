Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to 'Fast and Furious' Movies

As the action movie franchise comes to an end, Diesel took to social media on Sunday to share a message to The Rock. Posting a photo of their characters, Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, Diesel tells Johnson that he hopes he fulfills his "destiny."

The last time Diesel and Johnson appeared together in a Fast and Furious movie was in 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come," Diesel began. "Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"

Diesel continued by expressing that he says "this out of love," telling The Rock that he "must show up" and "not leave the franchise idle."

"You have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other," the actor added, before concluding the post by writing, "Hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

The actors' reported drama on the Fast and Furious sets went public in 2016 when Johnson called a few of his male Fast & Furious co-stars "candy a**es" and "unprofessional" on Instagram, which fans quickly speculated was about Diesel. A source told ET at the time that Diesel and Johnson definitely clashed on set during filming.

In a recent Vanity Fair profile, Johnson admitted to regretting the post after the fact, noting that it "wasn’t my best day, sharing that."

"I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public," he expressed. "They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day. I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do."

He also revealed that he met with Diesel to hash things out after the post went viral, but that he wouldn't necessarily "call it a peaceful meeting." "I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there," he said at the time.

The Fast and Furious franchise will conclude with two more films. Back in June, Diesel told ET that fans won't be disappointed in the popular franchise's final two films, F10 and F11.

"You know, like I said, the finale's coming and F9 starts to align everything perfectly for the greatest finale in cinematic history," he said. The 10th movie is expected to start filming in January and scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with Johnson about a Diesel joke that is included in his latest movie, Red Notice. His co-star and longtime friend, Ryan Reynolds, threw in the joke -- and Johnson decided to keep it in the film.

"You know, Ryan loves to improv, and I love that," Johnson told ET at the Los Angeles premiere last week. "I've known Ryan for a long time, 20 years. Man, we go way back. I've known Ryan longer than anyone in Hollywood, and so that's how close we are and the Vin joke, audiences love it, very, very funny. But that was Ryan. He came up with that."

"He came up with a few of them, and I thought that was the one that could be funny," Johnson explained. "Look, in a movie like this, you've got to have a sense of humor."

