'Walking Dead' Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out 1 Month After Her Parents Were Found Dead

Alicia Witt is opening up about the pain and confusion she's still enduring a month after the untimely death of her parents.

The Walking Dead alum published a lengthy post Tuesday on Facebook, and addressed the tense moments leading up to the time she found out her parents, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead in their Massachusetts home a mere five days before Christmas.

"It still doesn't feel real," Witt started her post. "It's been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream."

The actress also revealed she was able to "quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy." But while her parents' insisted on total privacy, Witt said that privacy's been "stripped away."

"The circumstances around my parents’ sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around - understandably so," Witt explained. "This is very delicate for me to write because I’m wanting to honor their privacy, which they held so tightly. There’s an awful irony in the fact that, because of the very lengths they went to in order to protect their privacy in life - that privacy has been stripped away in death. I never imagined I would have to talk about this publicly - much less, amidst overwhelming floods of grief."

Witt said she hadn't been allowed inside her parents' home for well over a decade, adding that "every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house." She wrote that she "begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control."

Witt said it wasn't for a lack of trying on her part or anyone else who loved them. According to reports, police found no signs of trauma to the couple, and the local fire department found no noxious gasses in the home. A local TV station also reported that authorities suspect hypothermia may have been a factor, given that one of the victims was found wearing a coat. The weather around that time in the New England area plunged to around 15 degrees.

The Nashville and Twin Peaks actress said her parents were not penniless, but instead "fiercely stubborn." Witt said she's struggling to comprehend how her parents didn't alert her about not having any heat in the house.

"I had no idea that their heat had gone out," she said. "I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken."

This is the first time Witt has spoken out since the tragic news broke last month.