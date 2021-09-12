'WandaVision' Earns Marvel Studios' First Emmy

WandaVision has earned Marvel Studios its first Emmy -- and its second. The series has picked up two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys so far, for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

The awards were just two of WandaVision's 23 total Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing, a trio of Outstanding Writing nominations and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for the hit song, "Agatha All Along."

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already made Marvel history when Emmy nominations were announced, as throughout its 23 MCU movies, no actor has been nominated for their performance in a Marvel project.

For WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Paul Bettany for Lead Actor in a Limited Series and Kathryn Hahn for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meanwhile, saw Don Cheadle nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama. The show picked up five total nominations.

