Watch '90 Day Fiancé' Season 2 Star Danielle Go on the Most Cringeworthy Date Ever (Exclusive)

Nobody said dating was easy. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Bares All, an upcoming scene from 90 Day: The Single Life of 90 Day Fiancé season 2 star Danielle going on a first date with a man named Avon is shown, and it's one of the most uncomfortable meetings ever.

Fans will remember Danielle's nasty split from her ex-husband, Mohamed, who connected with her online before moving from Tunisia to Ohio to be with her. The two eventually divorced and Danielle tried to get him deported and accused him of cheating on her with other women, though he was ultimately allowed to stay in the U.S. Danielle is now attempting to find love again after their divorce, but she's definitely not prepared for Avon. Avon at first turns up the charm, before noting their differences.

"I was a little nervous too 'cause I know we're from two different sides of the track," he tells her. "I just didn't take you as the type to mess with a dude from the hood, mixed up in hip-hop."

Avon tells cameras, "I think I'm a shock to her system, to be honest with you. I don't think she's ever dealt with a cat like me, so, she's, uh, innocent, you know?"

Later, he asks her if she's "looking for Santa Clause." When she's confused, he follows it up with, "You want your little stocking stuffed?"

At this point, Danielle doesn't know what to do but nervously laugh, before letting him know she's not into having sex on the first or second date, and doesn't even know if she wants to ever get married again.

New episodes of 90 Bares All drop Sundays on Discovery+.

