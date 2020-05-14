Watch Cardi B's and Matthew McConaughey's Speeches to Graduating Class While in Quarantine

The class of 2020 is getting some good advice, courtesy of Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey and more celebs.

The stars are coming together for #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The event will be co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, with a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey and words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and others.

A preview of Cardi's speech was revealed Thursday, showing the rapper offering some encouraging words to her fans.

“It’s more than a diploma," Cardi says. "It’s more than graduation. It’s knowledge. It’s knowing that you took it… that you went through those hard nights studying. To this day, I just replay my high school memories in my head, and for the college ones… I didn't finish college, but I went. I just want to say congrats. Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money!"

McConaughey, meanwhile, uplifts graduates by focusing on the positive. "You are originals! Enjoy that. There will always only ever be one graduating class of 2020 who did it the way you're doing it now. The big learning is coming in the future for you. I promise you, the experiential learning, where you get to put what you learned in school, to task. This is when it gets fun. This is when it gets hard."

#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will be available on Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram and on contributors’ social media accounts.

See more in the video below.