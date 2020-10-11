Watch Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Sweetly Honor Baby Jack After His Ashes Are Brought Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna had a sweet gesture for baby Jack as the family received his ashes on Monday. Teigen, 34, suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September.

On Monday, the cookbook author took to social media to share two videos showing a “therapy teddy” which Luna, 4, had adorably placed next to Jack’s ashes.

“This is the cutest most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen said in the video. “We just got Baby Jack’s ashes, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him.”

“The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of his favorite snack,” Teigen continued. “A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. She’s amazing.”

In another touching video, Luna can be seen petting the teddy while making cute little introductions. “I’m Luna. How you doing today?” she said in the clip.

In the post’s caption, Teigen explained why it was important for her to share her grief as she continues to process the loss.

“I’m just thinking a lot about jack today,” she wrote. “Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini,” she added. “Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

Teigen opened up about the tragedy in an essay in October, in which she described the night she was told her baby would not survive.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she shared. “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

The candid post was commended by celebrities including Gabrielle Union and Mindy Kaling.

