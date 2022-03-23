Watch Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's Surprise Guitar Performance on 'The Tonight Show'

Usually, they're interviewing the music industry's biggest stars, but on Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and their own music skills were in the spotlight.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Today co-anchors surprised viewers with a musical performance after host Jimmy Fallon brought up their abilities on the guitar. "I heard that you both know how to play the guitar," he told them. While they denied being "musically gifted" and tempered expectations, noting they only know how to play the G, C, and D chords, Fallon had all the supplies to see them perform. The late-night host pulled out two guitars from behind his desk along with The Tonight Show-themed guitar picks.

Soon, they were singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" as they strummed along. "Boy was this fun!!" Kotb captioned a clip from their performance on Instagram. Guthrie joked on her own Instagram page, "Tour dates announced soon."

But, unlike rock stars who can sleep in after a performance, the women had to be back behind the anchor desk bright and early on Wednesday. In fact, during their chat with Fallon, Guthrie and Kotb revealed just how early they have to wake up every day to start the show by 7 a.m.

For Kotb, the alarm goes off at 3:15 a.m. While Guthrie has pushed it to 4 a.m., one thing neither of them do is hit snooze.

"Snooze is a road to death," Guthrie quipped.

Added Kotb, "If you hit snooze, it's over. You'll never make it in."