Watch Justin Duggar's First Kiss With Wife Claire on Their Wedding Day

Justin Duggar is showing off his very first kiss! The 18-year-old newlywed took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sneak peek at his wedding video.

The second-youngest Duggar son and Claire Spivey, 20, tied the knot in February, after announcing their courtship in September 2020 and their engagement two months later.

In the sweet clip, Justin and Claire are all smiles on their big day, as the groom looks dapper in his suit and the bride stuns in a lace-adorned gown.

In addition to seeing the couple posing for pics after saying "I do," the video gives fans a peek at the ceremony itself, which ends when Justin excitedly pulls Claire in for their very first kiss. As has been noted in the past by Justin's family members, the Duggars do not usually kiss anyone until their wedding day.

After the smooch, Justin and Claire triumphantly make their way down the aisle as the groom pumps his fist in the air and the bride giggles in delight.

In a statement announcing their November engagement, the couple said, "There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with. We know we have found that in each other."

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" the statement added.

