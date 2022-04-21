Watch LeAnn Rimes' Sweet Tribute to Husband Eddie Cibrian in Her 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' Music Video

The video for LeAnn Rimes' single, "how much a heart can hold" is here. Rimes dropped the visual for the latest single from her upcoming album, god's work, Friday night, which featured shots from Rime's wedding to Eddie Cibrian.

The video, which was released in honor of the couple's April 22 wedding anniversary, began with a slideshow of sweet black-and-white shots from Rimes and Cibrian's from their special day, and continued to flash through some of the couple's most treasured moments over the last 11 years. The touching tribute ended with the pair walking hand-in-hand, as Rimes' melodic voice trailed off in the background.

The track, which is an ode to Rimes' relationship with Cibrian, was actually written on the couple's wedding day in 2011, Rimes tells ET.

"Last year on our 10th anniversary, I posted a little snippet of a song I had written for Eddie on our wedding day. I had never shared this before and the response to 'how much a heart can hold' was overwhelming," she shared. "I couldn’t keep up with the requests from my sweet fans asking for the full track."

While it wasn't initially on the album, Rimes decided to make it a last-minute addition while putting the final touches on god's work.



"As we were finalizing my new record, god’s work, I decided to head back into the studio and add it to the track list at the last minute," Rimes continued. "Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly. After 11 years of 'how much a heart can hold' being just ours, the overwhelming, outpouring of love, convinced us, it was time to share it with the world, so that other people could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of their most memorable, tender moments too."

Out Sept. 16, god's work is set to feature Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, and more.

Rimes has already debuted a few singles from the album, including "throw my arms around the world," which she released after winning season 4 of Fox’s The Masked Singer. She's also already performed "how much a heart can hold" alongside Brandy Clark on CMT Crossroads as part of CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends, and again during a recent appearance on The View.



As far as Rimes' decision to keep the album title in lowercase letters, Rimes said the move was intentional. "If we’re arguing about why the ‘g’ is or isn’t capitalized, we’re missing the whole point. It’s so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances."

god's work drops Sept. 16.