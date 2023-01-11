Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)

Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.

"I am so amazingly proud. I can hardly even express it in words," Ashley gushed. "I'm happy that you are just as protective over him as I am because I see him as a little 12-year-old boy that I need to protect, too."

At that point, Lisa Marie quickly joined in, quipping, "What? Did I photobomb you?"

Of the breakout star's performance as her famous father, Lisa Marie hailed it as "truly mind-blowing."

"I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it," she recalled of Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster biopic. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

As for the star-studded night, Lisa Marie told ET that she was there "to support Austin and Baz and the film."

"I'm so excited," she added, "and I hope he wins."

Her wish ultimately came true. Austin took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama and returned the love with shout-outs during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said to Lisa Marie and her mom, Priscilla Presley, as they sat in the audience. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."