Watch 'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels' Music Video for Debut Single 'Drag Queens' (Exclusive)

Get ready to meet Hazel. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is ready to introduce her rapping alter ego to the world, and ET has the exclusive premiere of her debut music video for her song "Drag Queens!"

"When I came up with the title of the song, 'Drag Queens,' knowing that my following is Housewives fans, I knew that they would hear the title and automatically be drawn into the song," Monique told ET back in August, just after releasing the single. "When you hear the title, it automatically brings you back to season 4: 'I'll drag you pregnant and all!' That was a big deal, everyone talked about it, everyone with the whole, 'Drag me, Monique!' You know, it was such a big deal. So, I made that title in order to pull people in. When you listen to the verses, it's me talking about what I believe. What my morals are. What I believe I stand up for, and then I throw little digs at a person or two.”

"Gotta have a little fun shade, gotta have a little fun!" she added. Many fans have speculated that the lyrics target Monique's co-stars, including Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant, but Monique says at the end of the day, the song is really about her.

"That is pretty much what it was: A culmination of my time [on the show], what I believe, why I do the things I do, what I stand up for, and I said, 'This is gonna be an anthem, if not for everyone else, it will be for me!'" she says.

The visual for the track features cameos by Monique's glam squad, girlfriends (titular drag queens included), her husband, Chris, and even her bird, T'Challa, plus at least six outfit changes that pay homage to the 37-year-old's Housewives life, as well as music icons like Aaliyah, TLC and Beyonce.

Watch the video here:

"Drag Queens" is available to stream and purchase wherever you listen to music. Subscribe to Monique's YouTube channel for more, and tune into part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 reunion on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.