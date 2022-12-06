Watch the 'Baking It' Grandmas Try to Name the Celebs Competing in the Holiday Special (Exclusive)

The timely culinary competition, Baking It, is back in a big way as the franchise returns with an all-new second season as well as a star-studded holiday special hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. Ahead of Baking It's premiere on Dec. 12, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the show's judges, the notorious grandmas, as they try to identify the four celebrity contests.

Watch as Grandma Anne, Gigi Sherri, Nana Harriet and Bubbe Norma struggle to figure out who Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, Nicole Richie and JB Smoove are. "I cannot think of her name," one of them says, while another admits to having never seen some of them before. One thing is for sure, none of the participating celebs are "Anthony from work."

Although the panel may not know who is participating in the "cele-bake," they certainly know how to judge a final bake, which will determine who is taking home money for their favorite charity. And even though their own grandmothers aren't part of the panel, the four stars are taking inspiration from their families' own holiday traditions and recipes.

Bell is making Austrian schaumrolle and pickle soup while Richie is tackling a sticky apple cake. Additionally, Smoove has come up with a vegan banana pudding cake on the spot and Armisen is following his mother's recipe for Venezuelan hallacas.

While the holiday special debuts on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT, season 2 of Baking It starts streaming on Peacock the same day.

NBC

The five-part series sees 16 bakers competing in teams of two as they take on challenges designed by their hosts, who will test their skills across a variety of bakes in order to determine who will win a cash prize as well as the adoration of the panel of opinionated grandmothers.

The new batch of bakers include roommates Allen Speigner and Matthew Bardoner from Cookeville, Tennessee, brothers Keith and Corey Holland, siblings Reema and Ravi Patel from Chicago, Illinois, couple Sharon "Sevn" Strickland and Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, mother-daughter duo Maddie and April Howton, sisters Sydney and Jenna Brasuell from McKinney, Texas, friends Yuki Burton and Omonivie "Olma" Agboghidi, and married couple Agnes Tamburello and George Molina.

Check out a preview of the new season below: