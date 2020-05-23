Watch the 'MTV Prom-athon' Class of 2020 Celebration Live

Get ready to dance, seniors! While the coronavirus pandemic made a traditional prom impossible for high schoolers across the nation, students are still being celebrated with the MTV Prom-athon, a nationwide virtual dance experience for the entire class of 2020. Watch as surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from some of today's biggest artists, it's sure to be a virtually unforgettable night.

The event is being put on by MTV and When We All Vote, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter participation, and will involve the participation of former first lady Michelle Obama, who co-chairs the organization.

Read on for everything you need to know to dance the night away -- how to watch, when it starts and more.

When is MTV Prom-athon? Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

How to watch? ET will stream the entire dance from ETLive.com and on the ET Live app from 6–7:30 p.m. PT. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device. You can also stream the program on MTV's YouTube page.

More celeb appearances: Monáe and Tory Lanez are co-chairs of the event, where you can expect appearances from Julianne Hough, glam sensation Bretman Rock, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton and more.

Who else is gonna be there? Expect some surprise appearances, but in addition to the former FLOTUS, the prom will have several honorary chaperones paying tribute to students, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

How do I get more information? Head to prom.mtv.com for all the details.

See you at prom!

Watch the video below for Brad Pitt's video message to students.