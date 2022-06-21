Watch the Star-Studded Teaser Trailer for 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers'

The star-studded teaser trailer for Hulu’s upcoming documentary series, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, is officially here. The 10-part docuseries is directed and produced by Antoine Fuqua.

The clip also shows things get emotional when the series reflects on Johnson's HIV diagnosis which led him to retire from the NBA.

While so much of the show will be about the Lakers team and players over the years, the official synopsis of the docuseries confirms the show is ultimately "about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness."

"When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come," the synopsis reads. "Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood."

The series will go on to detail the franchise's history over the last 40 years, which has seen the team win 11 titles and "retire the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players."

The Laker's "empire is now worth more than $5 billion," and the docuseries will reflect on "notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles" as well as "intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family."

That drama includes what happened when Dr. Buss gave his three children -- Jeanie, Johnny, and Jim -- front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, "inherit his kingdom."

"Sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build," the synopsis explains. (Jeanie was previously engaged to NBA powerhouse Phil Jackson, but the two called off their engagement in 2016.)

