Entertainment Tonight

Wayfair's Way Day Sale -- Shop the Lowest Prices of the Year

Wayfair is having its biggest sale of the year! The online home goods retailer has kicked off the Way Day Sale -- offering up to 80% off across categories for two days only through Sept. 24.

Shop Wayfair's lowest prices of the year on indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting, kitchen items, bath products, organization essentials and so many more. Score bedroom furniture from $90, living room seating up to 70% off, area rugs up to 80% off and up to a $200 Wayfair gift card with select Samsung appliance purchases. Plus, don't miss out on amazing flash deals on bestsellers up to 80% off.

If you're still looking for more deals, Wayfair also has a section for closeout deals, filled with deep discounts on thousands of overstock and discontinued products.

Receive free shipping on everything (some exclusions apply), enjoy 2-day delivery and returns are easy.

Spruce up your home by shopping the Way Day Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks.

