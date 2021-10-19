Wayne Brady to Host and Perform at 2021 EBONY Power 100 Awards (Exclusive)

EBONY's iconic annual awards ceremony is making its 2021 return with Wayne Brady tapped to host. The EBONY Power 100 ceremony will air from Los Angeles on Oct. 23, honoring the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries and marking the culmination of EBONY's 75th anniversary year.

Brady will not only host and give a special performance during the show, but he will also receive the Vanguard Award for his decades-plus career "as a consummate, all-around entertainer and performer."

The Emmy winner won't be the only entertainer receiving a Special Award for the night. Five-time GRAMMY winners and legendary songwriting and music production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for their unparalleled contributions to music. The duo has been widely recognized as crafters of the "Minneapolis sound” along with Prince. Their impressive body of work extends across four decades of undeniable classics and chart-topping hits for some of the world's biggest artists including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Boyz II Men and countless others.

The three artists join this year's illustrious group of recently announced award recipients, including actress Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); viral immunologist and lead scientist of the Vaccine Research Center's coronavirus team at the National Institutes of Health Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (Innovator of the Year); hip hop icon and entrepreneur MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach for HBCU school Jackson State University Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Red Table Talk creators and hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner also made this year's EBONY Power 100 List, being recognized in the Excellence in Journalism category, alongside Don Lemon, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Abby Phillips, Ebro Darden and Charles Blow.

"With this year's EBONY Power 100, we knew we had to come back in a big way. Our 2021 honorees represent a diverse collective of leaders, trailblazers and powerhouse creatives in their respective industries and areas," Michele Ghee, CEO of EBONY & JET said in a statement. "With Wayne Brady at the helm as host, I know that we are creating what will be an exciting, unforgettable evening of celebration and a milestone for the new EBONY as we culminate our 75th anniversary!"

The Power 100 ceremony will feature performances from Deon Jones, Justin Skye, Erica Campbell and Lucky Daye, with DJ Aktive providing music for the official after-party.

The EBONY Power 100 List recognizes individuals who have had a positive impact on the African-American community. Read the full list of honorees on EBONY.