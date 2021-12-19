Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon Talk Shows Delayed Weeks Amid COVID-19 Spikes

The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon's talk show are going on hiatus amid the COVID-19 spikes.

Both programs shared an announcement on Tuesday, sharing that they will return with new episodes Jan 10, 2022.

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, The Wendy Williams Show will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," the Wendy Williams Show announced. "@MichaelRapaport, @KymWhitley & @FinesseMitchell and @sherrieshepherd will guest host the shows as previously announced. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

Cannon's statement included a similar statement.

With the new Omicron variant making its way across the nation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that Sunday marked the third day in a row the state saw a record-high number of people test positive for COVID-19, per CBS News. The outlet reports, there were 22,478 positive cases reported in the state, with 12,404 of those in New York City alone.

The Wendy Williams Show has had an array of guest hosts as Wendy Williams continues on her road to recovery following several health scares. The show's executive producer, David Perler, announced earlier this month that the show would feature guest hosts on into 2022.

This week, Sherri Shepherd returned to the guest-hosting chair after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Cannon, meanwhile, has continued to host his show after the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The talk show host stunned his studio audience earlier this month after announcing on his show that his son died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.

Last week, the 41-year-old TV personality appeared on the Today show, and revealed how he's getting by.

"You pray for miracles," Cannon told Hoda Kotb. "Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something that's unknown to us, but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding."