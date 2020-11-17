Wentworth Miller Returning to 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 22

Wentworth Miller is returning to Law & Order: SVU for season 22, ET has confirmed. The former Prison Break star will reprise his role as ADA Isaiah Holmes, after first appearing as the character in the season 21 episode, “Murdered at a Bad Address.”

According to NBC, when Holmes returns to the show, he’ll have been recently promoted to lead the Brooklyn DA’s Civil Rights Unit. He’ll be pulled back into the SVU fold after one of his old schoolmates comes under investigation and ADA Dominick Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) seeks Holmes’ help.

While no airdate was provided, Miller is expected to appear in early 2021.

The actor, meanwhile, is just the latest star returning to the Law & Order universe this season, with the most anticipated being Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. The longtime SVU character is set to lead the upcoming spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Initially, it was planned that Stabler would appear in the season 22 premiere, but production on Organized Crime has since been delayed, and the series is now slated to premiere in the spring. “As soon as his show starts, we’ve already got a crossover episode written,” Ice-T (Sgt. Fin Tutuola) told ET.

Additionally, Elizabeth Marvel will reprise her role as defense attorney Rita Calhoun. She was last seen on the series in season 18 and is set to appear in the new year. And fans can look forward to seeing Tamara Tunie as medical examiner Melinda Warner in the COVID-19 focused episode, “Remember Me in Quarantine,” airing on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.