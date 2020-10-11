Wentworth Miller Says He's Done With 'Prison Break' Role and Playing Straight Characters All Together

Wentworth Miller isn't interested in reprising his Prison Break role anytime in the future. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to address his career plans, as well as some recent hateful comments he's dealt with on social media.

Miller, 48, began by thanking his fans who share supportive messages, explaining, "I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me)."

"Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less," continued Miller, who is openly gay and has dealt with bigoted criticism in the past after coming out. "Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-a**, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?"

Miller said that while he "wont be disappearing," as some commenters apparently suggested, "the ability to comment likely will."

"I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be 'bullied' in this space. I have too much power. 'Delete. Block. Deactivate.' Etc.," Miller continued. "But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bulls**t."

Miller went on to officially declare that he was done with any potential Prison Break revivals or reboot projects.

"Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters," Miller explained. "Their stories have been told (and told)."

"So. No more Michael," he added. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

"If you're hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. 🏳️‍🌈," he concluded.

Wentworth starred in the crime drama, which originally ran for four seasons on Fox, and ended in 2009. In 2017, the show was revived for a fifth season in 2017, and the network was reportedly considering the possibility of bringing it back for a six season in the future.