'West Side Story': Rachel Zegler Sings 'Tonight' in Epic New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's Remake

The first full look at West Side Story is here! On Wednesday, the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, 20th Century Studios released the full-length trailer for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of the 1961 film.

Starring Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, the trailer shows off the actress' vocal chops, as she sings "Tonight" amid flashes of Tony and Maria's star-crossed romance, which first played out with the musical's Broadway debut in 1957.

The trailer shows that, as Tony and Maria's love story develops, their families and two rival gangs do their best to keep them apart, with one telling Maria, "If you go with him no one will ever forgive you."

"I'm a grownup now," Maria says. "I'm going to think for myself."

Rita Moreno, who starred as Anita in the original film, returns for the remake as Valentina, Tony's boss who's not shy about handing out advice.

"Life matters even more than love," she tells him.

The latest trailer comes after fans got their first look at the project in April, when a teaser was released. The next month, Moreno reunited with several of the original film's stars, and promised "some surprises" to come in the remake.

"There are things that are done in this movie that weren't in the original, that should have [been]," she said during TCM Classic Film Fest's virtual screening, ET first reported.

In August, Zegler spoke to Town & Country about the flick, which will be her feature film debut.

"We’re not trying to recreate, frame for frame, the 1961 film. That film exists as this incredible piece of pop culture that everyone has seen and been affected by in some way. I don’t think any of us would ever try to recreate that," she said. "There are things to improve on and things to address. It’s such a cultural phenomenon, that film and the musical in general."

"I think the way Steven and [writer] Tony [Kushner] framed it to all of us when we were auditioning, when we were rehearsing, when we were shooting," Zegler continued, "was, 'We are making a movie of the original Broadway musical. This is our take on a story that everyone has heard, and knows so well, and really loves.'"

West Side Story will arrive in theaters on Friday, Dec. 10.