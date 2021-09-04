What to Expect From 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Reunion Special, According to Host Andy Cohen

When it comes to the highly anticipated upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, host Andy Cohen says nothing is off-limits.

On Wednesday, Cohen announced that he'll be sitting down with the Kardashian family for a reunion special that will cover all 20 seasons of KUWTK. Cohen recently called into SiriusXM's Reality Checked and spoke with SiriusXM host Amy Phillips about hosting the special.

"We're going to cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a kind of Housewives-style reunion show," he shared. "Nothing's off-limits with this crew. I don't know if I can even say when we're filming it, but we're filming it."

Cohen said they were going all out for the special, including filming it on a sound stage.

"It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love, and this is something that I've wanted to do for a long time, and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, 'We've got to do this. We have to do this the right way, you know?'" he shared.

Cohen confirmed that KUWTK's main stars -- matriarch Kris Jenner and her kids, which includes Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- will be participating, as well as Scott Disick. When asked if Rob Kardashian or Caitlyn Jenner will be making an appearance, Cohen said that it was "unclear," but he didn't envision that Caitlyn would be there. Cohen continued to stress that the Kardashians are game when it comes to answering the tough questions.

"I pitched [the special] to them when I went to Khloe's house to shoot the interview for For Real. And they all, I'd have to say, were very receptive," he shared. "And, I've spoken to Kim a few times since then. And I've said to her, ‘Look, if we're going to do this, we have to do it right. Like, I need to go there.’ And she's like, ‘No, no, no, that's what we want. That's what we like about you. We want to go there. We want to do this.’ And I have to say, any time that they've appeared on Watch What Happens Live, there has been no restrictions surrounding their appearance."

The Kardashians announced in September they were ending KUWTK with its 20th season, but are not leaving the spotlight anytime soon. They later announced that they had signed on to a new exclusive deal with Disney to star and executive produce a new reality series for Hulu in the U.S. and Star everywhere else. The new series is expected to debut in late 2021.