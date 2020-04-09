What to Stream This Weekend: 'Mulan' on Disney Plus, 'The Boys' on Amazon Prime Video and More

Labor Day weekend is finally here, bringing with it a plethora of highly anticipated viewing options. The long-awaited live-action version of Mulan is now available to watch, as is Christopher Nolan's equally buzzed-about flick, Tenet.

If TV's more your thing, tune in to the second season of The Boys or opt to go to outer space with the Hilary Swank-led Away.

ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan break down all those titles and more in this week's episode of Stream Queens. Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Sept. 4, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Boys

The sophomore season of this hit show is even more desperate, intense and enjoyable than the first. Follow along as Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their recent losses, as hero-management company Vought cashes in, thanks to the looming threat of super villains.

DISNEY+

Earth to Ned

If you've ever wanted aliens to interview real-life celebs, Disney+ has granted your wish! In this late-night talk show series, aliens Ned and Cornelius get distracted from their invasion mission after becoming obsessed with pop culture and start a talk show.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Mulan

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, this long-awaited live-action flick is finally here. While Disney+ subscribers will have to shell out an additional $29.99 to watch Mulan from the comfort of their homes, the heroic female warrior is well worth the extra expense.

HBO MAX

Raised by Wolves

Ridley Scott executive produces this new sci-fi series, which follows two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet. The androids soon learn the difficulties of controlling humans, though, when the colony begins facing off over religious differences.

HULU

Joe Lederer/Hulu

Woke

Artist Keith Knight's life and work inspired this irreverent and absurd comedy series that speaks to identity and culture as it follows Keef, a Black cartoonist. Throughout the eight-episode series, Keef strives to navigate new ideas without ruining his past success.

IN THEATERS

Warner Bros.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan's long-awaited film starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is finally available in the U.S. after premiering internationally last week. The film follows a secret agent who tries to prevent World War III with a dangerous -- and time bending -- mission.

NETFLIX

Away

Hilary Swank stars in Netflix's latest series as Emma Green, an astronaut who leaves her family behind to go on a three-year-long mission to Mars. You'll be pulled into the sci-fi series, thanks to its hope, humanity and impressive leading lady.

Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Based on Iain Reid's novel of the same name, Charlie Kaufman's latest movie follows a young woman who travels to her boyfriend's parents' secluded farm. While there, she begins to question both him and herself in this metaphysical thriller.

Netflix

Love, Guaranteed

Rachael Leigh Cook stars in Netflix latest rom-com as Susan, a lawyer who takes on a case from a man named Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.) who's fed up with not finding love on dating sites. While suing for lack of love, though, Nick and Susan may find just that -- with each other.

PEACOCK

Robert Trachtenberg/NBCUniversal

A.P. Bio

After being canceled by NBC following its second season, the network's streaming service stepped in to save the beloved sitcom. The latest season continues the story of Jack, a philosophy professor who's passed over for his dream job and forced to work as an A.P. Bio teacher at his hometown high school.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS!

Simon Ridgway/NETFLIX © 2020

If you like... the outrageous nature of Fleabag and the mother-daughter dynamic on Gilmore Girls, watch The Duchess on Netflix.

From the mind of comedian Katherine Ryan comes Netflix's latest series, which is loosely based on her own life. The six-episode show follows a "fashionably disruptive single mom," who has a unique relationship with her daughter and a deep-seeded fear of commitment. When she decides she wants a second kid with her ex, though, a series of awkward run-ins and hilarious moments follow.

Shudder

If you like... Paranormal Activity, Unfriended and have spent too much time on Zoom calls, watch Host on Shudder.

A British found-footage horror film, Host follows a group of friends who keep in touch with weekly Zoom calls amid quarantine due to COVID-19. After a seance during one of the video calls goes wrong, though, the group begins noticing strange occurrences in their homes.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Getty

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette star in this classic '90s rom-com, which follows Josie, an insecure copy editor (Barrymore) who's tasked with going undercover in a high school for a story. The only problem? Josie's lack of real-life romantic relationships... and her less-than-ideal high school experience the first time around.