What to Stream This Weekend: 'The Kissing Booth 2' on Netflix, 'The Rental' on VOD and More

Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

Thriller, documentary, children's, romantic and comedic options abound for your streaming pleasure this weekend. Kids and teens should turn to Netflix, where a popular YA flick gets its sequel and younger tots have two new movies to choose from.

Adults can opt for Dave Franco's thrilling directorial debut, Rosamund Pike's epic transformation into an iconic female scientist, or a political documentary that'll actually make you hopeful for the future.

If none of that sparks an interest, turn to Jim Gaffigan's latest stand-up, an anything-but-ordinary reality dating show, or a father-son adventure for the ages.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of July 27, 2020.

VOD

IFC Films

The Rental

Dave Franco's directorial debut shows the downfall of what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend getaway. Starring the director's wife, Alison Brie, the thriller follows two couples who rent a home on the coast. It doesn’t take long for them to grow suspicious of their host, though, and for sinister things to begin.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

StudioCanal

Radioactive

Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Curie in this biopic about the scientist's groundbreaking achievements. Pike brings Curie to life through expert acting and on-point costumes, both of which do justice to the trailblazer, who was the first female to win the Nobel Prize and the first person in history to win the esteemed award twice.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

The 54-year-old comedian delivers a two-part stand-up special like no other when he travels to both Canada and Spain with the goal of arriving in each country sans material, experiencing the culture and food, and writing and performing the all-new material... all in one visit. Culture immersing and fun, The Pale Tourist is sure to specifically delight residents of the countries he visits.

DISNEY+

Disney

Rogue Trip

Celebrate the dad in your life -- and get in some virtual traveling -- by watching father-son duo Bob and Mack Woodruff as they embark on a globe-trotting adventure that will expose the grit and glamour of travel. The pair shares inside jokes, dirty laundry and cramped hotel rooms as Bob teaches his son about the hidden places he loves most, through breathtaking and hopeful experiences.

HBO MAX

NICK OTTO/AFP via Getty Images

Stockton on My Mind

With the 2020 election just months away, tune in to this documentary to get a hopeful and less-jaded view of politics through the eyes of Michael Tubbs, the youngest and first African American mayor of Stockton, California. Watching the 29-year-old Democrat transform his community through his love and radical imagination is a joy to see.

NETFLIX

Marcos Cruz

The Kissing Booth 2

Picking up after a romantic summer together, the sequel to Netflix's 2018 flick begins when Noah (Jacob Elordi) heads off to Harvard and Elle (Joey King) returns to high school for her senior year. While fans worried that the actors' real-life breakup would affect the film, the more than two-hour-long movie is a return to form that's sure to please its teen audience.

Animal Crackers

Animal Crackers have more power than you think! In this adorable kids' flick, you’ll find yourself falling in love with characters that are voiced by many big names including John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, and Ian McKellen. While the film initially struggled to get picked up by a distributor, it found its eventual home on Netflix, where kids will be engrossed watching Owen (Krasinski) and Zoe (Blunt) try to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle, Horatio P. Huntington (McKellen).

The Larva Island Movie

Wacky and watchable, The Larva Island Movie -- a popular kids series turned film -- is sure to hook you like bait on a fishing rod. When a human named Chuck returns home after his time hanging on the zany island, he tells a reporter about his adventures and hijinks with larva named Red and Yellow.

PLUTO TV

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Star Trek movie marathon

If you're in the mood to take a deep dive into the world of the starship USS Enterprise, Pluto TV has got the marathon for you! Tune in July 25 at 12 p.m. to watch five films in the hit franchise back-to-back for a sci-fi-filled day of fun.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

Courtesy of Netflix/2020

If you like... heartwarming shows about love, watch Love on the Spectrum on Netflix.

Your next dating show obsession is here! The Netflix reality series follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and relationships. Endearing and heartfelt, Love on the Spectrum is a quick binge that's sure to get you invested in each of its subjects.

If you like... Don't F**k With Cats, watch Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia on Netflix.

Featuring interviews with the likes of Rudy Giuliani, former mobsters and FBI agents, Fear City is a compelling look at the mob in the '70s and '80s and how "The Five Families" had their hooks in nearly every aspect of New York City during that time.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Angelina Jolie shines in this action flick that was based on the video game of the same name. While Jolie is known for starring in the film now, she wasn't a popular choice for the role when she was cast. In fact, actresses including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock were reportedly in the running to take on the title character. After landing the role, Jolie received praise for her portrayal and went on to star in its 2003 sequel.

Brandon Aninipot contributed to this story.

