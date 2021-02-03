What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

While 2021 is shaping up to include the safety protocols that came with the year before it, that hasn't stopped people from reaching and celebrating major milestones, including weddings. Chances are you saw a fair share of intimate, understated proposals and engagement announcements over the past number of months. And now, it's time for the nuptials.

Whether you're attending a small and intimate (and socially distanced) gathering with your closest relatives for a family wedding or you're live-streaming a friend's faraway ceremony (also known as the new destination wedding) from the comfort of your home, there's no reason celebrating an occasion like a loved one's "I do's" should go without pretty wedding guest dresses to make it more memorable.

Sure, the dress code may look and feel a little different for weddings in 2021, but you still may want to take the opportunity to get out of your everyday sweats and loungewear in exchange for something on the more formal side (even if a black-tie wedding isn't an option). And with the spring wedding season just around the corner, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family.

Ahead, ET Style pulled together pretty spring dresses that'll serve as go-to options for any special occasion you have coming up. From a longe dress with romantic puff sleeves to a stylish cocktail dress that'll work in any season, these are the perfect dress options for this year's wedding season.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite wedding guest dresses to wear to any and all ceremonies you have in your calendar this spring.

Diane Von Furstenberg

A romantic, floral print dress with ruffled sleeves will always be a classic option for spring weddings.

$448 AT DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Free People

Between the embroidered daisies and the puff sleeves, this is one dress you'll want to wear for any occasion -- including this season's more formal occasions.

$168 AT FREE PEOPLE

Lulus

For those who want a dressier take for the spring weddings on their calendars, this under-$60 option from Lulus is perfect for celebrating special occasions and dancing the night away.

$58 AT LULUS

Eloquii

We envision this pretty, check print off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals.

$160 AT ELOQUII

Madewell

We can't get over this adorable sheer dress from Madewell, which will be great for any upcoming occasions you have during the transitional period between winter and spring.

$125 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $158)

The Outnet

Just in case the dress code isn't entirely clear on the wedding invitation, you can style this wrap-style midi dress from GANNI up or down as much as you'd like.

$148 AT THE OUTNET (REGULARLY $295)

Revolve

With the structured collar and long sleeves, this might just be one of the most elegant spring dresses you'll wear all year.

$188 AT REVOLVE

Anthropologie

Style these with a pair of chunky Chelsea boots for a edgy and cool look. Or wear it with your favorite wedge sandals for a more feminine approach.

$148 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Shopbop

A pop of color like this bright, bubblegum pink is bound to make you stand out in all the right ways.

$150 AT SHOPBOP

Christy Dawn

A long-sleeve, wrap style like this maxi dress from Christy Dawn is always a good option in our book.

$268 AT CHRISTY DAWN

Mango

A long-sleeve dress like this is perfect if you're enjoying an outdoor wedding or another outside occasion in the early days of spring.

$60 AT MANGO

Reformation

Whether you throw this floral print midi dress on for a weekend wedding or a trip to the market, there's no going wrong here.

$248 AT REFORMATION

H&M

When in doubt, a silky slip dress will always be a chic wedding guest dress option in any season.

$25 AT H&M