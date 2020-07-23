What's Leaving Hulu in August 2020

Like a jet plane passing overhead, you'll have to look fast if you want to see Top Gunon Hulu. The Tom Cruise classic, which arrives to the streaming service on Aug. 1, will depart at the end of the month, along with a number of other titles, including Dirty Dancing, Charlotte's Web, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The X-Files.
August 31, 2020
3:10 to Yuma
The American President
Assassination Tango
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Charlotte's Web
Child's Play
Cliffhanger
The Cookout
Crooked Hearts
Dave
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fun in Acapulco
Gorky Park
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Hud
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Liar, Liar
The Marine 3: Homefront
Molly
Moonstruck
Rain Man
Risky Business
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Scout
Sex Drive
Shirley Valentine
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun
Trade
The Whistle Blower
Wristcutters: A Love Story
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz
