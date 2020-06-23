What's Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in June. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in July as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.

July 1, 2020

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

El Barco

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Momo Salon

Operational Proposal

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

Razia Sultan

The Ring

Satrangi

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

July 6, 2020

The Fosters

July 7, 2020

NSU German History X

July 9, 2020



Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 12, 2020

Gonu

July 15, 2020

Agent Raghav

Bh Se Bhade

Bhaage Re Mann

Gangs of Hassepur

Maharakshak Devi

July 20, 2020

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)



July 29, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp

July 30, 2020

Incredibles 2

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.