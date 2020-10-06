What's New on Hulu in June 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

May really flew by, didn't it? As social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably entering June in need of more to watch on streaming services, and Hulu subscribers will be treated to a slew of new options starting on June 1, including the Will Smith post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, Dirty Dancing and the George Clooney and Anna Kendrick film Up in the Air.
Later in the month, you can look forward to the 2019 revival of Charlie's Angels, and for Bachelor Nation, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!, a new retrospective series looking back at the franchise's most memorable moments.
On June 10, Hulu announced that they were changing the premiere dates for two of their new original titles, Love, Victor and Taste the Nation to June 17 and 18 respectively, as opposed to their originally planned June 19 release date in respect of Juneteenth, the holiday which this year marks 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in June as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in June as well if you're still looking for more to see.
June 1, 2020
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
Above & Beyond
Almost Adults
Born to be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Cliffhanger
Constantine
Dave
Digging for Fire
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Honey
Honey 2
I Am Legend
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
Kingpin
Losing Isaiah
Meet Me In Montenegro
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mo' Money
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nate and Hayes
October Sky
Quigley Down Under
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Sex Drive
The American President
The Cookout
The Marine 3: Homefront
The Pawnbroker
The Scout
The Tuxedo
The Wood
The X-Files
Thelma & Louise
Trade
Treading Water
True Romance (Director's Cut)
Undertow
Up in the Air
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Women and Sometimes Men
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Zardoz
June 2, 2020
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
June 4, 2020
Miss Snake Charmer
June 5, 2020
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere
Shirley
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 6, 2020
The Appearance
June 7, 2020
Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1
June 8, 2020
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1
Radiant: Complete Season 1
From Paris with Love
June 9, 2020
The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!: Series Premiere
June 10, 2020
Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7
June 12, 2020
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere
Don't: Series Premiere
Intrigo: Samaria
Child's Play
Awakenings
Fools Rush In
Poetic Justice
Seven Pounds
June 13, 2020
Eye in the Sky
Dragonheart
Windtalkers
June 15, 2020
Pan
Breakup at a Wedding
Dustwalker
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
June 16, 2020
Brockmire: Complete Season 4
Larry Crowne
June 17, 2020
Love, Victor: Series Premiere
Nostalgia
June 18, 2020
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere
Buffaloed
Crawl
June 19, 2020
Bean
Gigli
Hart's War
La Bamba
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Natural Born Killers
Out of Sight
The Peacemaker
Tears of the Sun
Zoom
June 21, 2020
The Chi: Complete Season 3
June 22, 2020
Clemency
XX
June 25, 2020
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Charlie's Angels
June 29, 2020
Carrion
June 30, 2020
The Gallows Act II
One for the Money
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
6 Souls
That's My Boy
