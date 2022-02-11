'When Calls the Heart' Season 9 Promo Teases Elizabeth and Lucas Engagement (Exclusive)

When Calls the Heart is heating up the romance!

Hallmark Channel's popular drama returns for season 9 next month, and only ET exclusively premieres the new teaser for the anticipated episodes.

The upcoming season, led by Erin Krakow, finds Hope Valley in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth (Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past, which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

In ET's exclusive promo, which begins airing on TV this Saturday, Lucas sweetly kisses Elizabeth, while Nathan (Kevin McGarry) asks When Calls the Heart newcomer Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) out to dinner. And, there's an enticing tease for Elizabeth and Lucas' romantic future as the promo hints at a possible engagement as Lucas presents Elizabeth with a box that may have a diamond ring inside in the promo's final seconds.

Other highlights from the teaser include Elizabeth and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) sharing an emotional, tearful embrace. Could this be after Rosemary tells Elizabeth she's expecting or welcoming a child into her family? Watch the new season 9 teaser above.

Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum and Hrothgar Mathews also star in the returning Hallmark favorite.

When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

