Who Is Dalton Gomez? What to Know About Ariana Grande's New Fiance

Ariana Grande is engaged! The singer announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Sunday, about nine months after news broke they were dating.

Though he's worked with A-list buyers as a luxury real estate agent, Gomez himself hasn't been in the public eye. His Instagram is even set to private -- though he has made several appearances in Grande's pics.

A source told ET in May that after several high-profile relationships, like with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller, Grande wanted to keep things with Gomez more private. But after getting engaged, Grande couldn't wait to share the news. "Forever n then some," she wrote alongside a slideshow of snaps of Gomez and her new engagement ring.

As the pair prepare to tie the knot, here's what to know about Gomez:

He and Grande Bonded in Quarantine

News broke in March that Gomez and Grande were an item, and had been dating for the last couple of months. Then, in May, a source told ET that the pair's relationship was in a "really good place" amid all that extra time together in quarantine.

"Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together," the source said.

He's Already Appeared in One of Her Music Videos

Weeks earlier, Grande introduced Gomez to fans in her music video for "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber. The pop star is seen hugging, dancing and kissing Gomez at the end of the video, which was seemingly her first confirmation of their romance.

Gomez also made a cameo appearance in a teaser for "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga.

Grande Isn't His First Celeb Friend

Gomez was born and raised in Southern California, and according to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, he's worked in luxury real estate for five years. He serves as the sole buyers agent for Aaron Kirman, and holds "one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers."

Among them appears to be Miley Cyrus, as Gomez was seen in an Instagram Story with the singer in 2017.

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany🇩🇪 (@MCyrusDE) July 9, 2017

He's a Great Support System

In addition to helping Grande out with her recent music videos, Gomez was by Grande's side for her August performance at the 2020 VMAs. He made an appearance on Grande's round-up of pics from the event -- and has been peppered throughout Grande's other social media posts over the last few months.

"Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote alongside a sweet tribute for Gomez's birthday in August.

He Has the Approval of Grande's Family

Grande's mom, Joan, celebrated news of her daughter's engagement on Twitter on Sunday.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo," she wrote, giving her stamp of approval.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

See more on Grande in the video below.