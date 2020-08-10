Whoopi Goldberg Is 'Working Diligently' to Get Original Cast Back for 'Sister Act 3'

Whoopi Goldberg says the ball is rolling on a third film in the beloved Sister Act franchise!

On Thursday, the actress was point-blank asked if there was going to be a Sister Act 3 on The View by her co-host, Sara Haines. Though Goldberg appeared hesitant, she noted that currently, it's looking like a yes.

"It feels like there may be, yes, it feels like there may be," she said. "A few years ago, they didn't want to do it and now it seems like people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it's great."

Will there be a 'Sister Act 3'!? @WhoopiGoldberg is giving us some hope: "It feels like there may be, yes!" 😱 https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/6dgt01GtlR — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2020

During her appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, Goldberg also said that they were currently working to get the cast back together.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently, it turns out that that might not be true," she told Corden, who said he was a huge fan of the films. "People might want to see it."

"We're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and to come back," she added.

Goldberg talked about the appeal of the beloved movies -- the 1992 film Sister Act and the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit -- in which she plays lounge singer-turned-nun, Deloris.

"Listen, it's a really fun movie," she said. "It's fun and it feels good and nobody's mad. It's just, like, listen -- bad singing, great singing, OK singing, and nuns. What's better than that?"

Back in November 2018, Goldberg appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside Tyler Perry, and Perry suggested a third Sister Act film starring Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let's make it happen," Perry insisted.

When Cohen asked if he could buy the rights to Sister Act, Perry was intrigued by the thought.

"That's exactly what I was thinking. I was sitting here thinking, 'Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi in Sister Act,'" Perry said. "We'll go get 'em!"