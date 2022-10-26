Why Amy Roloff Doesn't Watch 'Little People, Big World' (Exclusive)

Despite being a reality TV star for nearly two decades, Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff revealed she typically does not watch her own episodes on the famed TLC series.

ET's Cassie DiLaura visited Roloff Farms in Oregon to sit down with the matriarch of the famous family and talk all things fame, relationships and their upcoming 24th season.

Viewers across the country have had an intimate view of the Roloff family's life since Little People, Big World's debut in 2006. Amy, a mother of four, explained that a vital part of her longstanding success in reality TV is to not rewatch her own life and overly critique herself.

"I typically do not watch my own episodes because of the very fact that I did it -- I lived it six months ago," Roloff revealed. "I don't want to constantly feel like I'm looking back, so I keep it real. I don't want to keep looking back and say, 'Oh, I got to change what I do in this next episode.'"

Amy's husband, Chris Malek, however, watches the series when it airs. She explained, "He loves watching 'em, so I'll do it because he likes to. But I'll be in the background doing something else."

Roloff, who married Malek in August 2021, shares four children with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff -- fraternal twins Jeremy and Zachary, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. She is also a grandma to six grandchildren.

As Little People, Big World enters its 24th season, Amy is reflecting on her time in the spotlight, and couldn't help but marvel at how far her family has come since the show premiered in 2006.

"I consider I have been doing our show since about 2004, when we had to do a couple of pilots, and then it came into a series around 2006," Amy reflected. "I thought, 'Oh, who's gonna watch this? This will be done in two seasons.' And lo and behold, here we are."

Amy continued, "I'm thankful for the opportunity, I'm very thankful for the amount of people I've been able to meet -- I got to meet Chris," she said of her husband.

Despite her reality TV fame, Amy maintains that being a mother, and now a grandmother, is always going to come first. "You can get lost in it as well," she explained. "I have four kids I have to think about, so I remind myself that my first job is being a mom and then the show episodes later."

Understanding the fragility of life in the spotlight, Amy shared, "My faith is how I kept my feet planted on the ground because this could go away in a minute. So just appreciate the opportunity and what you get to do."

Little People, Big World premieres Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.