Why Andi Dorfman Is 'Bummed' About 'The Bachelorette' Having 2 Leads (Exclusive)

Andi Dorfman isn't pleased by the news that the next season of The Bachelorette will have two leading ladies. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 35-year-old former Bachelorette at the launch party for JoJo Fletcher's Cupshe swimsuit line, and Dorfman explained why she's not on board with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia co-leading the next season of the show.

"I want to be supportive because it's a franchise that literally put me here right now... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women," Dorfman told ET. "I'd like to see two men go at it. I don't know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don't really love."

Though Dorfman isn't thrilled by the development, she still plans to tune in "out of support for the girls."

"I know all these Bachelorette leads and what it takes to be onscreen and to hold your own on a show, and production, and castmates. I have a lot of respect for those people. So I think I will show my support in that way," she said. "But yeah, I don't really love the fact that two women have to share the screen. I think we've progressed a little further. It's 2022."

While Dorfman does "hope" that the show will give both Windey and Recchia a chance for their own individual journey, she's not sold that it'll go down that way.

"I just don't know why they didn't start with the guys as the guinea pig," she said. "I want each girl to have it for themselves. It is such an incredible thing. It's not to say it can't be shared, but again, I don't know."

Becca Tilley, who was also on hand to support Fletcher's new swimsuit line, shared some of Dorfman's concern about the upcoming season.

"If they do it the right way, and they're not pitted against each other, I'm all for it," Tilley told ET. "I think they know that's what we're all hoping for. I hope that they both find their love story."

"I hope that both of them... end up having a beautiful wedding somewhere, hopefully it's not a double wedding," she added. "Hopefully they don't have to do everything together, but I'm really excited for both of them."

Meanwhile, Fletcher had nothing but glowing things to say about the show casting two leads.

"I'm actually very excited about this because... one of the most incredible things that [Tilley and I] got to do as friends together was to go through that experience," Fletcher told ET of appearing on The Bachelor with Tilley, who's now her best friend. "So to not have to date the same guy and go through that experience and to have that together, I think is going to be so much fun for them. I also just think the banter you have with your best friend makes for incredible TV, so I'm actually very excited about this."

While Dorfman may not agree with Fletcher on the next season of The Bachelorette, she couldn't be more thrilled for her pal's new line with Cupshe.

"It's awesome. I'm just happy for her. I'm proud of her. Everything's so cute. Everything she does is cute and chic. So I'm not surprised at how amazing it is. It's awesome to see," Dorfman gushed of Fletcher's line. "I love seeing our Bachelorettes kick a**... Honestly, all the Bachelorettes kick a**. We've got podcasts. We've got clothing lines. We've got TV shows. The Bachelorettes are bada**."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.