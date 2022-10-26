Why Gwen Stefani Feels 'Sorry' for Fans of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton's Exit (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani knows Blake Shelton's Voice exit won't be easy for fans. ET spoke to the 53-year-old singer at The 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, and she revealed why she feels sorry for viewers of the NBC series about her husband's upcoming departure from the NBC series.

"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," Stefani told ET. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."

"It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him."

While Shelton is leaving The Voice, his next project involves Carson Daly, the host of the show. The men are teaming up to star in and executive produce Barmageddon, on which they'll watch their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games.

"I'm gonna be on one of the [episodes]. I think I was his guinea pig," Stefani joked of the series, which will premiere Dec. 5 on USA Network. "I was the first episode, me and Sheryl Crow. It's a fun show. [It's] completely different from The Voice. I mean, it's literally just people hanging out and doing games in a bar, so right up Blake's alley."

Shelton, 46, accompanied his wife to Wednesday's event, something that Stefani delighted in.

"I'm so happy he's here. He works so much that having him do this extra is always a lot, but we had a date night last night. We went out for dinner [and] it was so fun," she said. "It's just so fun to be back in New York. It's just been so long. It's exciting to have him here as well."

As for how she feels about being recognized at the event, which honors women that are making a difference, building community, and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in their field, Stefani said she's "totally honored" by it.

"Honestly I feel a little overwhelmed," she said. "It was just one of those things that I didn't even really know existed... I obviously went and did the research after I found out. It's been going on for so long and it's just exciting. It's just one of those things where... you just can't really absorb it."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During the event, Shelton presented Stefani with her award, saying in part, "I’ve never seen people react to another human being the way they do to Gwen Stefani."

"When Gwen and I met on The Voice, she seemed to be completely shocked that the women who sang for her were completely star-struck when she turned around," he added, "but for me, it was a no-brainer."

Then, when Stefani came up on stage to give her speech, she talked about how the challenges she's faced made her who she is today.

"Being dyslexic has had challenges for me. But the advantage is it made me who I am," she said. "When I wrote my first song, I discovered my talent and purpose. I struggled my whole life with spelling, but then I went to teach the whole world how to spell B-A-N-A-N-A-S."