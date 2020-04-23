Why Meghan McCain Wouldn't Want to Co-Host 'The View' With Elisabeth Hasselbeck Again

Meghan McCain isn't holding back when it comes to her opinion on former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck's controversial comments on the coronavirus.

McCain appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, and was asked about her thoughts on Hasselbeck returning to co-host The View last month. During Hasselbeck's appearance, she sparred with current The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin about President Donald Trump's leadership during the global health emergency and said we should pray that the coronavirus goes away.

"There can be a fine line between what is taking precaution and what is panic," Hasselbeck said. "Yes, we're going to take precautions, we're going to Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows, right? We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it's stopped in its tracks. I think we should prepare. I think we should pray."

"I'm not going to let coronavirus rule me!" she added, reaching for more hand sanitizer at the same time.

McCain -- who has previously expressed admiration for Hasselbeck as a fellow conservative voice on The View -- disagreed with her comments.

"Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that," McCain told host Andy Cohen, who himself tested positive for coronavirus last month. "I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous and I think it's really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that."

"And I don't need to co-host with her again, and it's unfortunate, because I've been a huge fan for a long time and anyone who's screwing around with this virus and putting out certain misinformation, I don't really have a lot of time for right now," she added.

ET spoke to 35-year-old McCain in September, and she called 42-year-old Hasselbeck an "icon."

"I also try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young," she said about taking her role representing conservative viewers seriously. "I used to watch The View in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women, and I hope I'm giving that to anyone that's watching. I know there's people in the middle of the country that feel like they're really happy that someone is representing them."

"I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50 percent of the country," she also shared. "I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it's really important."

For more, watch the video below: