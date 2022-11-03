Why Olivia Culpo Broke Her 'No Athletes Ever Again' Dating Rule for Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)

Olivia Culpo is opening up about her relationship with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and explaining why she was willing to break one of her rules -- for the better.

The model and former Miss Universe sat down with ET's Deidre Behar along with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, to talk all about relationships, family and their upcoming TLC series, The Culpo Sisters.

Olivia and Christian first sparked romance rumors in 2019 and since then she's become a fixture in the stands at his NFL games. Before dating Christian, Olivia had some very famous exes, including athletes Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola.

When asked about breaking her "no athletes ever again" rule for Christian, Olivia shared that it's his family values that made him an easy choice for a partner.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," Olivia gushed. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Olivia continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

In addition to getting along with his family and having similar values, Olivia playfully noted that Christian "has a really good head on his shoulders and he's hot too, right?"

What's more, Olivia says she and Christian are very open with each other about their future together and plan to start building a family in the next two to three years.

"Yeah, I think every couple is going to have those conversations. I can't tell you exactly when but I wish I could," Olivia said. "I'm excited for the future. I have no exact timeline, but it will be really great."

In addition to her relationship, Olivia has much to be excited about when it comes to her and her sisters' upcoming reality TV series. The Culpo Sisters will follow the lives, loves, family and careers of Olivia, an entrepreneur in all things fashion and business, Aurora, the family boss and a mother of two, and Sophia, the peacemaker of the group, in Los Angeles. The trio will open up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds-barred and playfully entertaining way for the series.

The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 on TLC and Discovery+.