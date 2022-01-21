Why Pamela Anderson Is Divorcing Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson and her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, grew apart while living together during the pandemic, a source tells ET.

News broke on Thursday that Anderson and Hayhurst, her former bodyguard, were splitting after one year of marriage. A rep for 54-year-old Anderson confirms the breakup, telling ET in a statement, "Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst are divorcing. Pamela is filing for divorce in Canada."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Anderson and Hayhurst quarantining together definitely put a strain on their marriage.

"Pamela and Dan grew apart after living together during the pandemic," the source says. "Pamela started to learn everything about Dan, for better and for worse. She fell out of love and Dan was not the guy she previously thought he was."

Prior to Hayhurst, Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee -- with whom she shares sons Brandon and Dylan with -- Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.

"Pamela is a natural romantic and always has the best intentions," our source shares. "Her character shows in everything she does. Pamela is a human rights, animal rights and public health advocate. She goes to town hall meetings in the town she lives in in Canada to make sure everyone is safe and taken care of. She genuinely cares for others, and this is apparent in every aspect of her life, including her relationship with Dan."

Anderson and Hayhurst had been living in her Vancouver Island home since getting married there in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve 2020. She told the Daily Mail last January that she and Hayhurst met each other at the start of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and were never apart since.

"This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Anderson said at the time, adding that she and Hayhurst were a "natural fit." "I'm in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us."