Why Rob Kardashian Does Not Have to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support (Exclusive)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's child support arrangement has been the same for over a year. Following Chyna's claim that Kardashian, 33, doesn't pay child support, a source close to the situation tells ET that Chyna has not come back to ask for support since March 2019, when a judge ruled that neither party will pay.

The former couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna, 32, also has a son from a previous relationship, 7-year-old King.

Chyna spoke about not receiving child support for either of her children during a chat with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation. She proudly said that getting "no child support" was her "biggest flex."

"My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support," she said. "So that's my biggest flex. I don't get no child support. That's my biggest flex."

Back in February, after Kardashian's request for primary custody of Dream was denied, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told ET that her client doesn't get "any child support from Rob."

"The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother, King, and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much," Ciani said in part at the time. "There was absolutely no basis for Rob and his sister, Khloe, to file an ex parte application with the Court regarding custody of Dream."

"Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream," the statement continued. "She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother -- without any child support from Rob."

Watch the video below for more on Dream.