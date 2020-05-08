Why Rob Kardashian Is Sparking Dating Rumors With Aileen Gisselle

Does Rob Kardashian have new love in his life? That's what some fans are thinking, after the former reality star appeared to enjoy a dinner date with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle on Monday night.

Gisselle posted a video of Kardashian on her Instagram story, featuring the dad of one smiling wide beneath a heart-filled filter. She posted again after her and Kardashian's apparent date, sharing a pic of socks from his line, Arthur George. While Kardashian didn't post about their outing together, he does follow Gisselle on Instagram. ET has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.

Kardashian's last public relationship was with Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Dream. The former couple split in December 2016, and he's since been romantically linked to Alexis Skyy and Natti Natasha.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has largely stayed out of the public eye since his tumultuous breakup with Chyna, but started sharing more of his life on social media in late June.

"Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," a source told ET last month. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody."

ET's source added, "Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on."

Kardashian is feeling so great that his sister Khloe Kardashian recently shared that he's "coming back around" to potentially appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians again.

"My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go," she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month.

