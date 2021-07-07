Why Scarlett Johansson 'Panics' Watching Colin Jost on 'Saturday Night Live'

The Black Widow star revealed that now that her husband is also a head writer on the comedy sketch show and it's "his regular day job," she rarely watches SNL.

"I now rarely watch the show without having a sense of…not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something's going to fall apart," Johansson told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show this week. "And that's the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right? Because it's absolutely live."

"But when you're emotionally invested in it and not just entertained by it, it takes on a little bit of a different life," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson also shared some rare comments about her 6-year-old daughter, Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. When asked by Clarkson if her daughter loves to do everything with her, Johansson replied, "She shadows me, like, all the time."

"Which is wonderful and I know that it's something I'm sure in a few years she's not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up," she continued. "But there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose, you gotta give me a minute!' Everybody needs their time. But she means well and I'd rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me."

Meanwhile, Jost and Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October. In November, the SNL cast member debuted his wedding ring during his Weekend Update segment.

And while Johansson now rarely watches SNL, she recently revealed that she can't run lines with her husband because he can't stand finding out what happens in the Marvel movies.

"He doesn't like any spoilers though, so I can't tell him anything," she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham. "And he doesn't even pry. Even if I'm telling him."

"Of course he wants to know how was your day, but as soon as it would bleed into, ‘Can you read the scene with [me]?,' he was like, ‘Am I going to get any spoilers?'" she recalled. "He wanted to know spoil alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?"

