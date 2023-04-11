Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Broke Up After Six Years

In the wake of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's high-profile breakup, a source tells ET that the amicable split was initiated by the pop star.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," the source tells ET. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

The former couple was together for six years before calling it quits in March amid the launch of Swift's Eras Tour.

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," the source adds. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

On Saturday, ET exclusively revealed that the "Lavender Haze" singer and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago. ET learned that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." A source shared that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Two weeks later, during a tour stop in Arlington, Texas, Swift may have hinted at the breakup with a notable setlist change. Instead of performing "Invisible String" -- which is believed to be a love song about her relationship with Alwyn -- Swift played "The 1," which details a breakup. Both tracks are from her 2020 album, Folklore.

"One thing we said about the Eras Tour, ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?'" Swift said to the crowd. "Let it be said about the Eras Tour: we're tricksy. That's what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks."