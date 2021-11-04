Will Smith Says He Felt Like He Failed Every Woman He Interacted With in New Oprah Sit-Down

Will Smith is opening up to Oprah Winfrey. In a new teaser for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith, the 53-year-old actor admits, "I've carried most of my life the sense of failing every woman I interact with."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Smith says, "I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it."

It seems he'll do just that throughout the interview, as Winfrey asks Smith about the time he "lost everything."

"I'm laying on the floor in a jail cell and I'm like, 'What is happening?'" he recalls, before stating of another topic, "I haven't talked about that publicly."

The streaming service also released a clip from the upcoming episode, in which Winfrey praises Smith for conquering his fear with his 2018 bungee jump out of a helicopter.

"God put the greatest things in life on the other side of her worst fears," he says. "Being able to step into those fearful places, love being the most fearful place you'll ever try to step into. Real love. The unconditional love. To be able to open a broken heart again."

Smith's interview with Winfrey is in support of his upcoming memoir, Will, which is due out on Nov. 9. In an excerpt from the book obtained by People, Smith writes about falling in love with Stockard Channing while they were filming the 1993 flick Six Degrees of Separation, and he was still married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Smith and Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995, and the actor tied the knot with his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in 1997.

Smith writes that his marriage to Zampino was off to a "rocky start" and after filming on the movie wrapped, "I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.