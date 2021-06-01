Will Smith Set to Host and Produce New Variety Comedy Special for Netflix

Will Smith is taking his charms and comedy chops to Netflix! The movie star has signed on to host a new variety comedy special for the streaming platform.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Smith is set to emcee an hour-long special, which will feature the hallmarks of any good variety extravaganza: guest stars, comedy sketches and music!

The special will feature a number of surprise celebrity guests and cameos, as well as "noteworthy conversation, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances and more," according to Netflix's announcement.

Apart from his role as host, Smith will also serve as an executive producer, under his Westbrook Studios production banner.

Smith has a number of projects in the works at the moment. Deadline reports that he is working on Bel-Air -- a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air -- which has already been picked up by Peacock.

He will also soon be bringing the world along on his fitness journey in an unscripted docuseries for YouTube, Best Shape of My Life, which will following him on the path to getting super fit.

The series will also feature guest stars including pro athletes, health and fitness experts, doctors and and other famed YouTube content creators. Smith's Best Shape of My Life is slated to premiere sometime next year.