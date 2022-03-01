Will Smith Teases 'I Am Legend' Sequel With Michael B. Jordan (Exclusive)

“The idea came up,” Smith told ET’s Denny Directo at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday about the plans for the film. “I can't talk about it yet. But it's a really, really cool concept and he was a part of creating the idea.”

“It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea,” the King Richard actor added, noting that he told himself: "'But that might work. I think we can do that.'” There is still a lot of mystery surrounding the sequel to the 2007 film. So far, no plot details have been revealed.

The sequel will mark the first time that Jordan, 35, and Smith, 53, work on a project together.

Smith will produce the film, along with Jon Mone, co-president of Westbrook Studios. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce as part of their Outlier Society company. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer and Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. According to Deadline, Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman -- who adapted Richard Matheson's 1954 novel for the 2007 blockbuster -- is attached to the project and will write the sequel's screenplay.

No director has been announced yet.

In the meantime, Smith, who has been nominated for an Oscar, and won a SAG Award for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in King Richard, is taking in all the recognition the film’s cast is getting.

“This is a beautiful one,” the Bel-Air producer said. "With Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton] you know, these two brand new bright-eyed young actresses.”

He added, “To be able to have this opportunity to walk together through this journey, Aunjanue [Ellis] and I found just magic that we were able to capture for posterity and on top of it, the family approves. This is all three-pointers, we shooting all threes.”

Smith is also celebrating the possibility of taking home the Oscar over Denzel Washington, as the two face off in the Best Actor category -- for the second time -- during this year’s ceremony. Washington ultimately won for Training Day in 2001.

“I just hope we’re going to need a tiebreaker,” Smith quipped.