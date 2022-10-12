Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol season 19 runner-up, has died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died following an automobile accident.

“DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” the news outlet reported. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

American Idol took to the official Instagram account to share a statement about is death. "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the post read. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Idol alum Katharine McPhee took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, alongside a video of her and Spence singing together.



“I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident," she wrote. "Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie it was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

McPhee followed up with a video of Spence singing in the car. “He posted this right before his accident,” she captioned the post of him singing Selah's "You Are My Hiding Place" while sitting in the front seat of a car.

On Spence’s respective Instagram account, McPhee and members of the music community took to the comments of his last video to share their condolences.

“You’re with Jesus now. God bless you. Thankful for the time we had,” wrote McPhee, who once performed "The Prayer" with Spence and her husband, David Foster.

“Your voice will forever be in my heart. I’m gonna miss you so much big guy, can’t wait to hear that voice when I make it up there!! 💔,” American Idol season 19 finalist Caleb Kennedy wrote.

“Omg I am so at a loss for words. Not you Willie! 💔💔💔 Wow… 😭🕊️ Rest in Paradise, king 😔,” Ty Gibson wrote.

“Wowww my heart really hurts! May you rest in paradise Willie 🙏🏾😢 Such a star! ⭐️ And a sweet soul! You will be missed! ❤️,” The Voice alum Ali Caldwell remarked.

Spence entered season 21 of Idol after performing his rendition of “Diamonds” by Rihanna. On the finale, he performed “Stand Up,” “Georgia on my Mind,” and “A Change is Gonna Come.” He became runner-up that season of Idol, with Chayce Beckham going onto win.

Following his time on the show, Spence released an EP titled, The Voice.