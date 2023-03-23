Wynonna Judd to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards After Last Year's Final Act With Mom Naomi (Exclusive)

Wynonna Judd is set to return to the CMT Music Awards stage, nearly one year after her and Naomi Judd's final performance together at last year's show, which came just weeks before Naomi's death.

ET can exclusively reveal Judd will team up with recent tourmate Ashley McBryde for their debut television performance set to air live on April 2 on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Following Naomi's death last year, McBryde joined The Judds and they toured together as part of Wynonna's The Judds: The Final Tour, which continued as planned as a tribute to Naomi.

Wynonna and McBryde recently kicked off the 2023 leg of the tour, which will also include Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker for select dates.

Naomi and Wynonna brought down the house at last year's CMT Awards with an unforgettable performance, which also marked their triumphant TV return after more than 20 years. The mother-daughter duo was introduced by Kacey Musgraves in Nashville, where they performed their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Less than three weeks after that performance, Naomi died at her home outside of Nashville. She was 76. The sudden death sent shockwaves across the music world, especially since Wynonna and Naomi were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Naomi died. The ceremony went on as planned, with Wynonna and her sister, the actress Ashley Judd, paying tribute to their late mother in an emotional speech.

On top of Wynonna and McBryde set to perform next month, ET can reveal The Black Crowes will team up with country star Darius Rucker for a world premiere collaboration of the band's hit "She Talks to Angels."

Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line and who in January dropped his debut solo self-titled album, will make his first-ever solo awards performance with "Dancin' In the Country." When that performance goes down, it would have marked a decade since Hubbard, as part of FGL, made his CMT Music Awards debut and put on an electrifying performance with Nelly.

Jelly Roll is also making his awards show debut and is set to perform his hit single, "Need a Favor."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live April 2 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.