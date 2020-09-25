Yara Shahidi Will Play Tinkerbell in Live-Action 'Peter Pan' Movie

Someone in Disney's casting department is a Grown-ish fan. First, Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the studio's live-action Little Mermaid, now Yara Shahidi has been tapped to play Tinkerbell in a new take on Peter Pan, ET can confirm.

Titled Peter Pan and Wendy, the live-action take on the boy who wouldn't grow up hails from director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon) and stars newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular duo alongside Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Shahidi joins the ranks of past Tinks that includes Margaret Kerry (who served as the live-action model for the 1953 animated classic), Julia Roberts (1991's Hook) and Ludivine Sagnier (2003's Peter Pan). Rose McIver, meanwhile, played the pixie on ABC's Once Upon a Time.

While Shahidi has yet to comment on her casting, she previously spoke to ET about Bailey being cast as Ariel and how she is "redefining" what it means to be a Disney princess.

"I think she does maintain all of those classic traits of Ariel while bringing that sense of confidence and empowerment," she said. "When you hear her voice, everything about it [is perfect]. I'm excited for a group of young people to grow up with her as Ariel. I know what it did for me when I saw The Princess and the Frog, and so she’s redefining the landscape."