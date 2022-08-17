'Yellowjackets': Simone Kessell Joining as Adult Lottie in Season 2

Yellowjackets is continuing to expand its adult cast as it goes back into production on season 2. ET has confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell has been tapped to play the adult version of plane crash survivor Lottie Matthews, whose younger version is currently played by Courtney Eaton.

Eaton, who has appeared on the series since season 1, has been promoted to series regular.

The news follows the announcement that Lauren Ambrose was cast as the adult version of fellow teammate and survivor Van, whose younger counterpart in season 1 was played by Liv Hewson. Hewson has also been promoted to series regular for season 2.

When it comes to Lottie, the news of Kessell’s casting is not a spoiler, since it was revealed in the season 1 finale that Lottie is, in fact, alive. ET spoke to creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson about what’s to come for the character.

Showtime

“I think what you’re going to see in season 2 is going to be the continued emergence of her conversancy with something sort of beyond the normal kind of reality. She is not fully formed. Like, the thing she's going to be in the end, she is not yet,” Nickerson said of Lottie, who became the Antler Queen as the surviving team members started losing self-control in the Canadian Rockies, while Lyle hinted that the adult version will pose a “threat” to the other women who made it out alive.

As for season 2, which will be filmed in Vancouver, star and Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey told ET she’s read the first script. “I wish there was another script. I wish I had episode 2. I wish I had episode 3. I just wanted to keep reading it, which is a really good sign,” Lynskey gushed. “I was very intrigued by my character, and then also everyone else’s characters.”

And when it comes to the new additions, particularly, Ambrose, Lynskey said she was so thrilled to have her join the cast. “I’ve been a fan for so long,” she shared, while her co-star, Samantha Hanratty, added she was “so excited to welcome all the new Yellowjackets cast.”