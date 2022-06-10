'Yellowstone' Season 5: Josh Lucas and Jackie Weaver Return, Lainey Wilson Joins Cast

Josh Lucas and Jacki Weaver are among Yellowstone’s many recurring cast members being brought back for season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas will reprise his role as a young version of the widowed ranch patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), while Weaver will return as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner after first being introduced in season 4.

Additionally, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be back as young Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and young Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), presumably meaning the series will continue to explore their on-and-off again dynamic growing up.

New cast members for season 5 include Kai Caster (American Horror Story), country singer Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor) and 1883’s Dawn Olivieri, who will go from playing Claire Dutton in that prequel series to playing a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood in the current timeline.

Caster, meanwhile, has been added as a young cowboy named Rowdy, with Wilson set to play a musician named Abby and Kay joining as Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons.

Additionally, the network confirmed that fan-favorites Moses Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Gov. Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars. Both actors have appeared on the series since it first premiered in 2018. Also, Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were both recently upped to series regulars for season 5 as well.

The new and returning stars join the previously confirmed season 5 cast, which includes Costner, Hauser and Reilly as well as Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone, from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, returns Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.