'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Reacts to Possible Dutton Family Member Death by Season's End (Exclusive)

Cole Hauser is preparing for devastation on Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 47-year-old actor on the Moet platform at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and he reacted to fan theories that a Dutton will soon die on the Paramount Network series.

"I'm not the man to ask, but listen, you never know," Hauser told ET about whether a character may not be long for the Yellowstone world. "[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what's coming. I love that about him."

"I think the show's amazing because of it," he continued, "so we'll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come."

The first half of the show's fifth season came to an end with tensions between siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) at an all-time, potentially deadly, high. As for which of those characters may perish as a result of their feud, Hauser, who plays Beth's husband, Rip, said, "I don't know. I would never [guess]."

Cynthia Daniel, Hauser's wife, wasn't quite so mum about who she's rooting for in the sibling rivalry, telling ET, "I'm Team Beth. I'm always Team Beth."

Though she's clearly invested in the series' plot, Daniel doesn't use her husband's role to get advanced info.

"I actually like to be treated as a fan," she revealed. "I don't let him tell me anything. I don't read any of the scripts ahead of time."

Yellowstone's success is far-reaching, something Daniel only understood the full extent of during a family outing.

"We went to the Halloween store and to see a Rip Wheeler costume was very surreal for all of us," she said of herself, her husband, and their kids. "That was a big moment."

"It's pretty cool. It's kind of an honor in a way, but also it's been a wild kind of six months," Hauser added. "... Listen, it's wonderful feeling and I would never change it for anything in the world."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.