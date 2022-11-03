'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)

Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series.

"I'm kind of stealing this, but I liked it: Burn. It. Down," Bentley ominously said.

Bentley stars as Jamie on the series, the Dutton sibling who's often at odds with his family, specifically his adoptive dad, John (Kevin Costner), and sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly).

While Jamie made hold a grudge against John for swooping in on the governor role on the show, Bentley said he would love to support a Costner campaign in real life.

"I think he'd be great. He's an empathetic man. I think he's a good listener. He's got great ideas. I think he'd be great," Bentley said of his co-star. "I don't think he wants to do that. I think he'd be much more interested in creating something than trying to put stuff back together."

As for his on-screen sister's recent nuptials -- Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) got married in the season 4 finale -- Bentley isn't confident that it'll last.

"To me, they're both edgy, right? They've got things, issues," he explained, before joking in very Jamie fashion, "It's all Beth's fault. She's going to ruin it."

No matter how it turns out, Bentley is thrilled and delighted to be part of the most-watched show on TV.

"It's wild. It's something I never [thought I] would have been a part of. I'm really happy it's this show too, because everyone really puts a lot into it. Our crew gives so much, sacrifices a lot, to make the show look like how it does," he told ET. "I'm just so grateful. It's fun. It's fun because you get funny things said to you. People are so passionate. I'm just grateful they love it."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.